    Rare drone footage shows devastation in Yemen

Rare images from inside Yemen's city of Taiz show the devastation wrought by months of fighting between Houthi force, backed by Iran and Yemeni government forces bolstered by Saudi Arabia and its US-equipped air power. CNN's Nick Paton Walsh reports.
Saudi Arabia-Yemen conflict (6 Videos)

