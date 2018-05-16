Lawyer for teen who killed her rapist faces intimidation
Five days after a 19-year-old Sudanese woman was sentenced to death for killing the man she was forced to marry, her lawyer was barred from holding a news conference amid an intensifying campaign of intimidation, activists told CNN. CNN's Nima Elbagir reports.
