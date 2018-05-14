Third Indian allegedly raped, set on fire

Indian police are investigating the death of a 16-year-old-girl who was allegedly raped and set on fire. What is more shocking is that it's the third such case reported in India over the last two weeks. CNN's Sam Kiley visits the states of Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh where the incidents took place amid what some are calling an epidemic of violent sex crimes in India.
