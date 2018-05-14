Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Third Indian allegedly raped, set on fire

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Third Indian allegedly raped, set on fire

Indian police are investigating the death of a 16-year-old-girl who was allegedly raped and set on fire. What is more shocking is that it's the third such case reported in India over the last two weeks. CNN's Sam Kiley visits the states of Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh where the incidents took place amid what some are calling an epidemic of violent sex crimes in India.
Source: CNN

Rape cases in India (11 Videos)

See More

Third Indian allegedly raped, set on fire

Indian police are investigating the death of a 16-year-old-girl who was allegedly raped and set on fire. What is more shocking is that it's the third such case reported in India over the last two weeks. CNN's Sam Kiley visits the states of Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh where the incidents took place amid what some are calling an epidemic of violent sex crimes in India.
Source: CNN