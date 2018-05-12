Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Retired FBI agent Robert Levinson has been missing since 2007. His family says he was working as a private investigator in Iran when he disappeared. It's believed Levinson, now 64, is being held captive somewhere in southwest Asia.
Retired FBI agent Robert Levinson has been missing since 2007. His family says he was working as a private investigator in Iran when he disappeared. It's believed Levinson, now 64, is being held captive somewhere in southwest Asia.

    JUST WATCHED

    Family of Iranian hostage renews call for help

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Family of Iranian hostage renews call for help

Perhaps the highest profile American held by Iran is Robert Alan Levinson, a retired FBI agent working for the CIA, who disappeared while on Kish Island in Iran in 2007. CNN's Ana Cabrera interviewed his son Dan about the family's renewed calls for help from the US government.
Source: CNN

Americans held in Iran (15 Videos)

See More

Family of Iranian hostage renews call for help

Perhaps the highest profile American held by Iran is Robert Alan Levinson, a retired FBI agent working for the CIA, who disappeared while on Kish Island in Iran in 2007. CNN's Ana Cabrera interviewed his son Dan about the family's renewed calls for help from the US government.
Source: CNN