Perhaps the highest profile American held by Iran is Robert Alan Levinson, a retired FBI agent working for the CIA, who disappeared while on Kish Island in Iran in 2007. CNN's Ana Cabrera interviewed his son Dan about the family's renewed calls for help from the US government.
