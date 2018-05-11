The Prince Harry and Meghan Markle roadshow

Ahead of their wedding next week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have undertaken several public engagements across the UK, from Brixton to Belfast. Everywhere they went, the couple attracted large crowds, who all got an insight into Meghan Markle's unconventionally open persona.
Ahead of their wedding next week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have undertaken several public engagements across the UK, from Brixton to Belfast. Everywhere they went, the couple attracted large crowds, who all got an insight into Meghan Markle's unconventionally open persona.