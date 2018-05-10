Breaking News

Israeli Merkava tanks are seen in a deployment area near the Syrian border in the Golan Heights on May 10, 2018. (Photo credit should read MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP/Getty Images)
    Israel pounds Iranian targets across Syria

Israel claims it has destroyed almost all of Iran's military capabilities in Syria after what it says was an Iranian missile attack on the Golan Heights. In the most direct confrontation between Israel and Iran to date, the two regional enemies exchanged fire for hours during a volatile night. CNN's Oren Liebermann reports.
