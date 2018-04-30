US says it lacks capacity to process migrants

After a difficult, monthlong journey from Central America to the US-Mexico border, dozens of asylum-seeking migrants are vowing to remain outside an immigration processing center until "every last one" is admitted into the country, an organizer with the caravan said. CNN's Leyla Santiago reports.
