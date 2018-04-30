Breaking News

Central Americans who travel with a caravan of migrants they walk towards the border before crossing the border and request asylum in the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday, April 29, 2018. A group of Central Americans who journeyed in a caravan to the U.S. border resolved to turn themselves in and ask for asylum Sunday in a direct challenge to the Trump administration - only to have U.S. immigration officials announce that the San Diego crossing was already at capacity. (AP Photo/Hans-Maximo Musielik)
    US says it lacks capacity to process migrants

After a difficult, monthlong journey from Central America to the US-Mexico border, dozens of asylum-seeking migrants are vowing to remain outside an immigration processing center until "every last one" is admitted into the country, an organizer with the caravan said. CNN's Leyla Santiago reports.
Source: CNN

