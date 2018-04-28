This pregnant mom is the first migrant in line for asylum

Breaking News

Gabriela Hernandez and her children Jhonnathan and Omar, Central American migrants traveling in the "Migrant Via Crucis" caravan stand for a portrait outside near their tent at Juventud 2000 shelter in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on April 27, 2018.
Gabriela Hernandez, a pregnant mother of two whose journey CNN has followed, was among eight people chosen Monday by her fellow migrants to begin the process of seeking asylum in the United States. CNN's Leyla Santiago has her story.
