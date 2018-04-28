This pregnant mom is the first migrant in line for asylum
Gabriela Hernandez, a pregnant mother of two whose journey CNN has followed, was among eight people chosen Monday by her fellow migrants to begin the process of seeking asylum in the United States. CNN's Leyla Santiago has her story.
