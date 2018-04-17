2001: A horse odyssey

Land redistribution programs in Mugabe-era Zimbabwe saw Pat and Mandy Retzlaff pushed off their farm at the turn of the century. With their animals and those abandoned by their neighbours, the Retzlaffs set off for a new life in Mozambique with 104 horses in tow.
