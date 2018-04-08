Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Video shows Syrians affected by chemical attack

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Video shows Syrians affected by chemical attack

Several Syrian activist groups reported barrel bombs with toxic gas were dropped by helicopters over the rebel-held city of Douma left dozens of civilians dead and scores wounded. Syrian state news agency SANA has cited an "official source" denying the allegations.
Source: CNN

Ghouta, Syria (14 Videos)

See More

Video shows Syrians affected by chemical attack

New Day

Several Syrian activist groups reported barrel bombs with toxic gas were dropped by helicopters over the rebel-held city of Douma left dozens of civilians dead and scores wounded. Syrian state news agency SANA has cited an "official source" denying the allegations.
Source: CNN