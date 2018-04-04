Cab driver reunites with long-lost daughter

Breaking News

A Chinese couple was reunited with their daughter 24 years after they had last seen her. The couple worked in Chengdu as fruit sellers when their toddler vanished, prompting a desperate two-decade search.The father became a taxi driver so he could scour the city as he worked and shared his story with all who would listen. They finally found her after the story was picked up by national media and a police sketch artist drew an image of what his daughter might look like. Hannah Vaughn Jones PKG (Wed TBD rel)
