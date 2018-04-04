Cab driver reunites with long-lost daughter

A Chinese couple reunited with their daughter 24 years after they last saw her. The father became a taxi driver so he could scour the city as he worked and shared his story with all who would listen. CNN's Hannah Vaughan-Jones reports on the family's reunion.
