Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    How church corruption funded iconic art

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

How church corruption funded iconic art

The Renaissance papacy was a double-edged sword with the Catholic Church selling indulgences to fund the extravagance of its leaders as well as some of the most important art ever created. Watch "Pope: The Most Powerful Man in History," Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT.
Source: CNN

Pope: The Most Powerful Man in History (8 Videos)

See More

How church corruption funded iconic art

Pope: The Most Powerful Man in History

The Renaissance papacy was a double-edged sword with the Catholic Church selling indulgences to fund the extravagance of its leaders as well as some of the most important art ever created. Watch "Pope: The Most Powerful Man in History," Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT.
Source: CNN