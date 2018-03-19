How church corruption funded iconic art

The Renaissance papacy was a double-edged sword with the Catholic Church selling indulgences to fund the extravagance of its leaders as well as some of the most important art ever created. Watch "Pope: The Most Powerful Man in History," Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT.
The Renaissance papacy was a double-edged sword with the Catholic Church selling indulgences to fund the extravagance of its leaders as well as some of the most important art ever created. Watch "Pope: The Most Powerful Man in History," Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT.