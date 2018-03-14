American mother trapped in Eastern Ghouta

Despite news of civilian evacuations taking place in Eastern Ghouta, hundreds of thousands of people remain trapped and under the Russian-backed Syrian government's military campaign that has killed more than a thousand in less than three weeks. A trapped American mother of eight has a message for US President Trump and for the world. CNN's Jomana Karadsheh reports.
