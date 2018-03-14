Breaking News

    American mother trapped in Eastern Ghouta

American mother trapped in Eastern Ghouta

Despite news of civilian evacuations taking place in Eastern Ghouta, hundreds of thousands of people remain trapped and under the Russian-backed Syrian government's military campaign that has killed more than a thousand in less than three weeks. A trapped American mother of eight has a message for US President Trump and for the world. CNN's Jomana Karadsheh reports.
