Palestinian teen jailed for slapping soldier

Activists are lionizing Ahed Tamimi, the Palestinian teenager who was arrested and taken into custody for slapping an Israeli soldier, as a symbol of resistance against Israeli occupation, while others are saying she's an opportunist who stages provocations. CNN's Ian Lee reports.
