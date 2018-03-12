Breaking News

    Palestinian teen jailed for slapping soldier

Activists are lionizing Ahed Tamimi, the Palestinian teenager who was arrested and taken into custody for slapping an Israeli soldier, as a symbol of resistance against Israeli occupation, while others are saying she's an opportunist who stages provocations. CNN's Ian Lee reports.
