Police: Russian spy was deliberately poisoned

UK police say former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were deliberately poisoned by a nerve agent. The case is now being investigated as "attempted murder by a nerve agent." Officials are calling for an investigation of more than a dozen other people linked to Russia. CNN's Phil Black reports
