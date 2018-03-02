The untold story of Billy Graham in N. Korea

Breaking News

HUAIYIN, CHINA: Billy Graham (L), the American evangelist, addresses Chinese faithful 20 April 1988 in front of his wife Ruth birthplace in Huaiyin, Jiangsu province, China. Graham, (son of a dairy farmer, born in 1918 in Charlotte, NC), attended Florida Bible Institute and was ordained a Southern Baptist minister in 1939 and quickly gained a reputation as a preacher. During the 1950s he conducted a series of highly organized revivalist campaigns in the USA and UK, and later in South America, the USSR and Western Europe. (Photo credit should read JOHN GIANNINI/AFP/Getty Images)
The late Billy Graham's influence reached beyond US borders all the way to Asia. "America's Pastor" visited the secret state of North Korea twice, meeting with the country's leader Kim Il Sung and serving as an informal adviser for US presidents. CNN's Will Ripley reports on the anti-communist pastor's influential work in North Korea.
