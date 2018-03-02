The untold story of Billy Graham in N. Korea

The late Billy Graham's influence reached beyond US borders all the way to Asia. "America's Pastor" visited the secret state of North Korea twice, meeting with the country's leader Kim Il Sung and serving as an informal adviser for US presidents. CNN's Will Ripley reports on the anti-communist pastor's influential work in North Korea.
