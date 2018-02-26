Church of the Holy Sepulchre remains closed

The doors of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem remain closed in protest of the new "Church Lands Bill". The Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem, Catholic Custos of the Holy Land and Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem say the bill is "discriminatory" and violates the existing status quo between the churches and authorities. CNN's Ian Lee reports.
