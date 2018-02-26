Breaking News

cnni 2022 china olympic games look ahead rivers pkg_00002420
    Olympic Winter Games 2022: Is China ready?

Olympic Winter Games 2022: Is China ready?

With this year's Olympic games coming to a close, we look ahead to 2022, from the site of the next games: Beijing. CNN hits the slopes to preview the next games and look at the Chinese government's extraordinary effort to get people interested in winter sports.
