Olympic Winter Games 2022: Is China ready?

With this year's Olympic games coming to a close, we look ahead to 2022, from the site of the next games: Beijing. CNN hits the slopes to preview the next games and look at the Chinese government's extraordinary effort to get people interested in winter sports.
