More airstrikes after U.N. vote on Syria

Regime warplanes struck the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta suburb of Damascus Saturday shortly after the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution calling for a 30-day ceasefire in Syria, the UK- based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said in a statement. According to an MSF report, the death toll in Ghouta had reached more than 520 on Saturday evening, with 2,500 wounded.
