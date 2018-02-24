Ghouta: Hell on Earth

People running for cover. Kids begging for food. Parents kissing their children goodbye. This is the reality in Eastern Ghouta -- a rebel-held city under heavy bombardment -- as shown by videos taken by activists on the ground. CNN's Arwa Damon shows us a slice of life in the embattled city.
People running for cover. Kids begging for food. Parents kissing their children goodbye. This is the reality in Eastern Ghouta -- a rebel-held city under heavy bombardment -- as shown by videos taken by activists on the ground. CNN's Arwa Damon shows us a slice of life in the embattled city.