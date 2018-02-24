Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

ghouta arawa damon pkg_00010723
ghouta arawa damon pkg_00010723

    JUST WATCHED

    Ghouta: Hell on Earth

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Ghouta: Hell on Earth

People running for cover. Kids begging for food. Parents kissing their children goodbye. This is the reality in Eastern Ghouta -- a rebel-held city under heavy bombardment -- as shown by videos taken by activists on the ground. CNN's Arwa Damon shows us a slice of life in the embattled city.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Ghouta: Hell on Earth

People running for cover. Kids begging for food. Parents kissing their children goodbye. This is the reality in Eastern Ghouta -- a rebel-held city under heavy bombardment -- as shown by videos taken by activists on the ground. CNN's Arwa Damon shows us a slice of life in the embattled city.
Source: CNN