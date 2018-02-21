Breaking News

    Syrian government attacks kill more than 100

More than 100 civilians, including 20 children, have been killed in the rebel-held area of Eastern Ghouta in the past 24 hours following a series of airstrikes and artillery bombardments conducted by the Syrian regime, the White Helmets said. CNN's Ben Wedeman reports.
