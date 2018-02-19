The legend of Yuzuru Hanyu

The first male figure skater since 1952 to win back-to-back figure skating golds, Yuzuru Hanyu is a megastar in Japan and his performance at the Winter Games has seen this 23-year-old's stardom go global. CNN's Coy Wire witnessed the tears, prayers and hysteria that 'Michael Jackson on Ice' provokes in his fans.
