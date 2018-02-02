Maame Biney Speed Skater Winter Olympics 2018 orig mg_00022623.jpg
Video Ad Feedback
You'll fall in love with this US speed skater
Ghana-born Maame Biney, a top American contender in short-track speed skating, has an unlikely story, prodigious talent and charm to burn.
02:51 - Source: CNN
Winter Olympics 2022 16 videos
Maame Biney Speed Skater Winter Olympics 2018 orig mg_00022623.jpg
Video Ad Feedback
You'll fall in love with this US speed skater
02:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
eileen gu post event presser beijing winter olympics 0218
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Eileen Gu's remarks about representation after historic Olympic run
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, reacts after competing in the women's free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Video Ad Feedback
Russian figure skater's entourage under investigation
04:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nick baumgartner homecoming WLUC
Video Ad Feedback
40-year-old gold medalist returns home to a hero's welcome
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gus kenworthy coy wire intvu winter olympics
Video Ad Feedback
Skier: My coming out story is my Olympic legacy
03:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russia's Kamila Valieva attends a training session on February 11, 2022 prior the Figure Skating Event at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Hear athletes' reaction as Kamila Valieva cleared to compete
01:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 06: Abby Roque #18 of Team Adidas speaks with the media during the Dream Gap Tour against Team Women's Sports Foundation at United Center on March 06, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Abby Roque: US ice hockey star's unconventional path to Beijing 2022
03:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Shaun White Carrot Top split vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Shaun White shares Carrot Top's advice that made him cut his hair
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jarl Magnus Riiber olympics covid positive
Video Ad Feedback
From Olympic dream to quarantine
02:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab nathan chen cnn intv
Video Ad Feedback
Benjamin Alexander: From DJ to Jamaica's first ever alpine skier
03:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab nathan chen cnn intv
Video Ad Feedback
Nathan Chen reacts to winning his first Olympic gold
02:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
USA's Nathan Chen competes in the men's single skating free skating of the figure skating event during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on February 10, 2022. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP) (Photo by WANG ZHAO/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Nathan Chen credits iconic figure skater for inspiration after winning gold
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
USA's Chloe Kim reacts after her run in the snowboard women's halfpipe final run during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park H & S Stadium in Zhangjiakou on February 10, 2022. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Chloe Kim reveals biggest lesson she learned after 2018 Olympics
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
split NZ olympic champion father
Video Ad Feedback
'I don't even want to watch it': Gold medalist reacts to dad's viral interview
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
02 winter sports boom david culver pkg vpx intl
Video Ad Feedback
Will the Olympics make winter sports mainstream in China?
03:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab eileen gu presser
Video Ad Feedback
Reporters press Eileen Gu over her citizenship. See how she responds
04:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN