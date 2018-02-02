Video Ad Feedback
You'll fall in love with this US speed skater
Ghana-born Maame Biney, a top American contender in short-track speed skating, has an unlikely story, prodigious talent and charm to burn.
02:51 - Source: CNN
Winter Olympics 2022 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
You'll fall in love with this US speed skater
02:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Eileen Gu's remarks about representation after historic Olympic run
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Russian figure skater's entourage under investigation
04:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
40-year-old gold medalist returns home to a hero's welcome
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Skier: My coming out story is my Olympic legacy
03:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear athletes' reaction as Kamila Valieva cleared to compete
01:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Abby Roque: US ice hockey star's unconventional path to Beijing 2022
03:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Shaun White shares Carrot Top's advice that made him cut his hair
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
From Olympic dream to quarantine
02:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Benjamin Alexander: From DJ to Jamaica's first ever alpine skier
03:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Nathan Chen reacts to winning his first Olympic gold
02:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Nathan Chen credits iconic figure skater for inspiration after winning gold
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Chloe Kim reveals biggest lesson she learned after 2018 Olympics
01:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I don't even want to watch it': Gold medalist reacts to dad's viral interview
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Will the Olympics make winter sports mainstream in China?
03:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Reporters press Eileen Gu over her citizenship. See how she responds
04:00
Now playing- Source: CNN