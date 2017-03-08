cfp kenya nairobi orphanage sevenzo pkg_00010413.jpg
Orphanage 'recruited kids to get donations'
As a child, Teresia was forced to work at a Kenyan orphanage, where well-meaning donors and tourists paid to visit with the children.
CNN Freedom Project: Human trafficking 15 videos
cfp paris prostitution_00030425.jpg
The Paris park where trafficked women sell their bodies
cfp canada tanay story spc_00005508.jpg
Survivor overcomes her sex trafficking past
CFP artists/trafficking_00010307.jpg
Artists draw attention to modern slavery
cfp canada tanay story spc_00005508.jpg
Sex trafficking victim speaks out
cfp bangladesh men forced into slavery soares pkg_00020621.jpg
These men were forced into slavery in Scotland
cfp atlanta anti slavery trafficking club kinkade pkg_00002703.jpg
Atlanta teens helping end slavery
This general view from "The Peak" shows Hong Kong's latest addition to its skyline, the newly completed 88-storey Two IFC building (C), towering above the city, 12 July 2003. Two IFC, which is the third tallest building in the world behind the Sears Tower in Chicago and the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur, is expected to open for business in a month. AFP PHOTO/Richard A. BROOKS (Photo credit should read RICHARD A. BROOKS/AFP/Getty Images)
Escaping slavery in Hong Kong
cocoa plantation
The dark ingredient in your chocolate
freedom project free the girls_00000000.jpg
An unusual weapon against modern slavery
cfp abused orphan second chance spc_00002306.jpg
Abused orphan gets second chance
cfp canada lauren story spc_00004703.jpg
Safe house helps teenage sex trafficking victim
colombia trafficking romo pkg cfp_00000000.jpg
Sex trafficking in Colombia
CFP Student Activism spc_00004908.jpg
Students fight modern slavery
cfp ima matul spc_00004125.jpg
From domestic slave to the Democratic Convention
