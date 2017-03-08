Video Ad Feedback
Orphanage 'recruited kids to get donations'
As a child, Teresia was forced to work at a Kenyan orphanage, where well-meaning donors and tourists paid to visit with the children.
03:44 - Source: CNN
CNN Freedom Project: Human trafficking 15 videos
The Paris park where trafficked women sell their bodies
Survivor overcomes her sex trafficking past
Artists draw attention to modern slavery
Sex trafficking victim speaks out
These men were forced into slavery in Scotland
Atlanta teens helping end slavery
Escaping slavery in Hong Kong
The dark ingredient in your chocolate
An unusual weapon against modern slavery
Abused orphan gets second chance
Safe house helps teenage sex trafficking victim
Sex trafficking in Colombia
Students fight modern slavery
From domestic slave to the Democratic Convention
