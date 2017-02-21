Video Ad Feedback
Escaping slavery in Hong Kong
CNN's Alexandra Field covers the harrowing story of one man's fight against human trafficking and the government that failed in its responsibility to protect him.
03:13 - Source: CNN
CNN Freedom Project: Human trafficking 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Escaping slavery in Hong Kong
03:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The Paris park where trafficked women sell their bodies
03:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Survivor overcomes her sex trafficking past
04:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Artists draw attention to modern slavery
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Sex trafficking victim speaks out
03:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Orphanage 'recruited kids to get donations'
03:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
These men were forced into slavery in Scotland
04:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Atlanta teens helping end slavery
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The dark ingredient in your chocolate
00:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
An unusual weapon against modern slavery
04:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Abused orphan gets second chance
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Safe house helps teenage sex trafficking victim
03:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Sex trafficking in Colombia
03:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Students fight modern slavery
03:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
From domestic slave to the Democratic Convention
04:10
Now playing- Source: CNN