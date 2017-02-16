A photo taken on April 29 , 2014 shows a French Rafale jet fighter flying over France. Britain and France deployed eight fighter jets on April 28, 2014 to reinforce NATO air patrols over the Baltics as tensions rise with Russia over Ukraine.
NATO's increasing close calls with Russia
NATO jets have been scrambling with increasing frequency in response to encounters with Russia. CNN's Ivan Watson reports.
02:59
(L/R): Head of Dutch Military Intelligence and Security Service Onno Eichelsheim, Minister of Defence Ank Bijleveld and British ambassador Peter Wilson attend a press conference of the Dutch Military Intelligence and Security Service (MIVD) at The Hague, The Netherlands, on October 4, 2018. - Dutch intelligence thwarted a Russian cyber attack targeting the global chemical weapons watchdog in April and expelled four Russian agents, the government said. The Russians set up a car full of electronic equipment in the car park of a hotel next to the Organisation for the Prohibition for Chemical Weapons in The Hague in a bid to hack its computer system, it said. (Photo by Bart Maat / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT (Photo credit should read BART MAAT/AFP/Getty Images)
Dutch officials: Russia mounted cyber attack
01:11
ALEXEY NIKOLSKY / AFP/Getty Images
Reporter confronts Putin about spy poisoning
01:30
The UK will expel 23 Russian diplomats from the country after concluding that the Russian state is responsible for the attempted murder of former Russian agent, Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury on March 4th. They will have one week to leave. "For those who seek to do us harm, my message is simple. You are not welcome here."
Theresa May: UK will expel 23 Russian diplomats
01:08
A Russian flag flies next to the US embassy building in Moscow on July 31, 2017. (MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images)
Suspected Russian spy worked inside US embassy
01:04
Putin appoints Steven Seagal for diplomat job
02:30
russia nuclear weapons
Russia releases video of new nuclear weapons
01:09
SALISBURY, ENGLAND - JULY 05: A police officer stands by a cordon in place at Queen Elizabeth Gardens in Salisbury after a major incident was declared when a man and woman were exposed to the Novichok nerve agent on July 5, 2018 in Salisbury, England. The couple, named locally as Dawn Sturgess 44, and Charlie Rowley, 45 were taken to Salisbury District Hospital on Saturday and remain there in a critical condition. In March Russian former spy Sergei Skripal and his 33-year-old daughter Yulia were poisoned with the Russian-made Novichok in the town of Salisbury. British Prime Minister Theresa May has accused Russia of being behind the attack on the former spy and his daughter, expelling 23 Russian diplomats in retaliation. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)
Russia denies involvement in poisoning attacks
02:02
theresa may uk nerve agent poisoning 1
May: Nerve agent poisoning deeply disturbing
00:54
A CNN team accessed the Malaysia Airlines flight 17 (MH17) crash site, July 30, 2014 and found evidence that there are still belongings at the site, including pieces of the plane .
Investigators: MH17 downed by Russian missile
00:49
Yulia Skripal poses for the media during an interview in n London, Wednesday May 23, 2018. Yulia Skripal says recovery has been slow and painful, in first interview since nerve agent poisoning. (Dylan Martinez/Pool via AP)
Daughter of poisoned ex-spy: Lucky to be alive
02:34
T4 Tiyas Air Base - Syria
Russia blames Israel for strikes on Syria
01:28
Putin and Orban Hungary
Why Hungary is looking more and more like Russia
02:36
A Russian flag flies next to the US embassy building in Moscow on March 27, 2018. (MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images)
Russia retaliates, expels 60 US diplomats
02:26
Presidential candidate, President Vladimir Putin addresses the crowd during a rally and a concert celebrating the fourth anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea at Manezhnaya Square in Moscow on March 18, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Alexander Zemlianichenko (Photo credit should read ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/AFP/Getty Images)
Russia votes: How the day unfolded
01:35
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting with Russian athletes and team members, who will take part in the upcoming 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games, at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow on January 31, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / SPUTNIK / Alexey NIKOLSKYALEXEY NIKOLSKY/AFP/Getty Images
How do you become president of Russia?
03:47
