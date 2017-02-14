Carly + Soufiane
The Mormon who fell in love with a Muslim
Forced apart, a US Mormon girl and Muslim asylum seeker's love isn't enough to keep them together.
Refugee stories 16 videos
04:55
MYTILENE, GREECE - MAY 20: A refugee child plays alone at the Moria refugee camp on May 20, 2018 in Mytilene, Greece. Despite being built to hold only 2,500 people, the camp on the Greek island of Lesbos is home to over 6,000 asylum seekers who crossed the Aegean Sea from Turkey's nearby shore by boat, usually at night to avoid interception. Although the numbers of arrivals are lower than at the beginning of the crisis in 2015, when Syrians and Iraqis fled ISIS-controlled strongholds, boatloads of refugees from those countries and other troubled areas continue to land there, and critics say the local governments have yet to manage the situation, leading the squalid conditions at Moria to be seen as symbolic of poorly-managed policy. The camp, on the site of a former military base, is comprised of shipping containers, tents, and improvised shelters of wooden pallets and tarps, whose residents stranded there complain of poor food, power failures, disease, lack of medical care, and poisonous snakes as they wait to obtain transfer to the mainland and less temporary legal status. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)
UNHCR: 52% of refugees are children
01:18
Rohingya Drone 2
From above: The Rohingya mass exodus
00:56
Habiba Mohamed, 38, and Abdalla Munye, 44, arrived in the United States just two days before President Donald Trump's inauguration. Their 20-year-old daughter, Batula Ramadan, was supposed to join them in Clarkston, Georgia, next week. But the Somalian refugees were devastated to learn that their daughter's trip was canceled due to Trump's executive order. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, they said they hoped the first lady could convince her husband to change his mind. "My daughter right now is in a lot of pain. She's unable to express herself because of how much she's crying," Mohamed said. "I'm afraid she feels I abandoned her." Decatur, Ga. on Tuesday, January 31, 2017.
Parents: 'We didn't intend to leave you behind'
05:20
layla_refugee_doctor1
Why refugee doctors become taxi drivers
06:18
resettled refugees concern sp_00000000.jpg
Refugees worry about their future in US
01:57
resettled refugees Dream sp_00004905.jpg
Refugees remember their American dreams
01:37
resettled refugees past sp_00011430.jpg
Refugees: Why we came to the US
02:13
resettled refugees future sp_00003802.jpg
Refugees still have hope for life in US
01:25
resettled refugees challenge sp_00004016.jpg
Living in America: Refugees' big challenges
01:12
refugee legal limbo africa lah pkg ac_00025219.jpg
Refugee father racing to reach wife, daughter
03:06
Elmo Facebook Live Refugees Jordan _00004125.jpg
Elmo shares how refugee kids are just like us
06:03
refugees1
Celebs team up to ask for refugee rights
00:59
refugees voting new day _00030608.jpg
Refugees become first time voters in the U.S.
05:01
refugee baby born at sea soares pkg_00013515.jpg
Baby born on refugee rescue boat
01:41
Refugees and migrants cross by boat the Aegean sea from Turkey, to reach the Greek island of Lesbos, on October 31, 2015. AFP PHOTO / ARIS MESSINIS (Photo credit should read ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images)
Lifeguard, baby at sea: 'I broke this poor lady's heart'
01:57
