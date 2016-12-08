Video Ad Feedback
If coral reefs disappear, so will they
Coral reefs may not survive the century because of global warming. CNN columnist John Sutter travels to Madagascar, where a village depends on reefs for survival.
We're entering into Earth's 6th mass extinction 7 videos
The birds on this island eat plastic
Listening for extinction: the amphibian apocalypse
Iconic African elephant population on the brink
The old man and the bee
The Vanishing: Earth's sixth era of extinction
What is a microplastic?
