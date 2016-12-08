vanishing reef thumb 2
Video Ad Feedback
If coral reefs disappear, so will they
Coral reefs may not survive the century because of global warming. CNN columnist John Sutter travels to Madagascar, where a village depends on reefs for survival.
06:08 - Source: CNN
We're entering into Earth's 6th mass extinction 7 videos
vanishing reef thumb 2
Video Ad Feedback
If coral reefs disappear, so will they
06:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
vanishing birds plastic 06
Video Ad Feedback
The birds on this island eat plastic
05:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
vanishing sixth mass extinction costa rica rainforest frogs amphibians chytrid sutter bu orig_00015320.jpg
Video Ad Feedback
Listening for extinction: the amphibian apocalypse
05:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
vanishing elephant closeup
Video Ad Feedback
Iconic African elephant population on the brink
05:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
vanishing bees 01
Video Ad Feedback
The old man and the bee
05:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Vanishing mass extinction trailer intro tc orig_00002427.jpg
Video Ad Feedback
The Vanishing: Earth's sixth era of extinction
01:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
microplastic animation title card
Video Ad Feedback
What is a microplastic?
01:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN