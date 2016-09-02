Becoming a saint: Miracles from the afterlife

Over 2,000 years, the Catholic Church has canonized 10,000 saints. But how do you get the halo in your head? To learn more about the Catholic Church, watch the new CNN Original Series, "Pope: The Most Powerful Man in History," Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT.
Over 2,000 years, the Catholic Church has canonized 10,000 saints. But how do you get the halo in your head? To learn more about the Catholic Church, watch the new CNN Original Series, "Pope: The Most Powerful Man in History," Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT.