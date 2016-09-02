Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

saints and miracles animation orig_00000803
saints and miracles animation orig_00000803

    JUST WATCHED

    Becoming a saint: Miracles from the afterlife

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Becoming a saint: Miracles from the afterlife

Over 2,000 years, the Catholic Church has canonized 10,000 saints. But how do you get the halo in your head? To learn more about the Catholic Church, watch the new CNN Original Series, "Pope: The Most Powerful Man in History," Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Becoming a saint: Miracles from the afterlife

Pope: The Most Powerful Man in History

Over 2,000 years, the Catholic Church has canonized 10,000 saints. But how do you get the halo in your head? To learn more about the Catholic Church, watch the new CNN Original Series, "Pope: The Most Powerful Man in History," Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT.
Source: CNN