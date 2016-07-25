india dalit women caste sumina udas pkg_00005210.jpg
Dalit: Women, class, and discrimination (November 2018)
Many in India are born and live as second class citizens putting women in jeopardy of falling victim to rape. CNN's Sumnina Udas reports.
Rape cases in India 15 videos
Supporters of President of the Indian National Congress Party Rahul Gandhi hold placards in reaction to the recent rape cases in India during a rally dubbed Jan Aakrosh Rally (public outrage), in New Delhi on April 29, 2018. - The rally was Gandhi's first in the national capital since taking over as the party chief last year. The rally was called to launch a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's failures and corruption. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP/Getty Images)
7-year-old Indian girl raped with metal pipe
India girl alleges rape
11-year-old girl raped by 17 men this year, police say
delhi self defense class 1
The women and girls of Delhi are fighting back
kiley india rape pkg
Third Indian allegedly raped, set on fire
india gang rape protests pkg
Series of rape cases spark protests in India
India rape map
Teen allegedly burned alive after gang rape
People take part in a protest against the recent rape cases, assembling on April 15, 2018 in New Delhi, India.
Protests break out over rapes in India
(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 14, 2013 Indian spiritual guru Asaram Bapu (C), accused of sexually assaulting a minor, is escorted by Gujarat state police in Jodhpur. An Indian guru with millions of followers is in court in Jodhpur on April 25, 2018 accused of raping a teenage devotee on the pretext of ridding her of evil spirits. / AFP PHOTO / --/AFP/Getty Images
Indian guru blamed victim in past rape case
In this photograph taken on February 24, 2015, shows the Indian tri-colour as it flies over Connaught Place in New Delhi, ahead of World Environment Day which falls on June 5. The Indian government is under intense pressure to act after the World Health Organization last year declared New Delhi the world's most polluted capital. At least 3,000 people die prematurely every year in the city because of air pollution, according to a joint study by Boston-based Health Effects Institute and Delhi's Energy Resources Institute. AFP PHOTO / CHANDAN KHANNA (Photo credit should read Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images)
US tourist alleges she was gang-raped
FILE- In this Wednesday, Oct. 5, file 2016 photo, Indian spiritual guru, who calls himself Saint Dr. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insan, arrives for a press conference ahead of the release of his new film "MSG, The Warrior Lion Heart," in New Delhi, India. Several cities in north India were under a security lock down Thursday ahead of a verdict in a rape trial involving the controversial and hugely popular spiritual leader. (AP Photo/Tsering Topgyal, File)
Indian guru sentenced to 20 years for rape
india works to curb violence against women udas pkg_00020317.jpg
India works to curb violence against women
india gang rape udas pkg_00003604.jpg
Student says she was gang raped twice by same men
india new delhi gang rape juvenile released kapur pkg nr_00005016
Juvenile convict released in Indian gang rape, murder
Indian policemen escort the juvenile (C, in pink hood), accused in the December 2012 gang-rape of a student, following his guilty verdict at a court in New Delhi on August 31, 2013. An Indian court found a teenager guilty August 31 over the fatal gang-rape of a student in New Delhi, a crime that sparked revulsion and angry protests in the country, an official said. AFP PHOTO/Prakash SINGH
Indian gang-rape convict to be released
