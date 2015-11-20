Video Ad Feedback
The town that stood up to coal
CNN's John D. Sutter visits the Northern Cheyenne Indian reservation, which has become an island of intact prairie in a sea of coal mines.
The town that stood up to coal
Health risks to power plant regulation rollback
Worries linger after EPA changes coal ash rules
Ex-coal lobbyist takes over for Pruitt at EPA
Coal mine approved under Obama, not Trump
What Trump has said on bringing back coal jobs
The future of coal miners in Trump's America
Supporters plead to Trump for help
Small town to Trump: Save our coal plant jobs
Congress rolls back environmental regulations
Elizabeth Warren: Country promised coal miners
Steyer: Clean energy actually creates more jobs
Issa: Pollution regulation was a dirty trick
