Brother of Lockerbie victim on chasing his 'white whale' (2015)
Amanpour
Ken Dornstein, whose documentary has led to major revelations in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am 103, speaks about chasing the alleged bombmaker.
03:01
In this photo made available by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, shakes hands with Saudi King Salman, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, December 8, 2022.
Xi faces broad challenges at home and abroad. Two experts weigh in
11:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour She Said
The movie 'She Said' journeys inside the Harvey Weinstein investigation
16:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Norbert Röttgen amanpour vpx
'This is our last chance': Hear German lawmaker's stark warning about Russia-Ukraine tensions
01:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jake sullivan christiane amanpour interview
US national security adviser on massive hack: We're looking beyond sanctions
02:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Vladimir Milov Amanpour
Sanctions having 'devastating impact,' says former Russian minister
11:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TOPSHOT - Police lead Hong kong pro-democracy media mogul Jimmy Lai (C), 72, away from his home after he was arrested under the new national security law in Hong kong on August 10, 2020. - Hong Kong pro-democracy media mogul Jimmy Lai was arrested under a new national security law on August 10 and police raided his newspaper offices in a deepening crackdown on dissent in the restless Chinese city. (Photo by VERNON YUEN / AFP) (Photo by VERNON YUEN/AFP via Getty Images)
'Lawfare': Jimmy Lai's lawyer on new tactics used to target journalists
09:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kiley russian legion pkg 2
'I have no pity for them': Russian describes fighting against his own country
03:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
(L to R) Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israeli far-right lawmaker and leader of the Otzma Yehudit (Jewish power) party, and Bezalel Smotrich, Israeli far-right lawmaker and leader of the Religious Zionist Party, attend a rally with supporters in the southern Israeli city of Sderot on October 26, 2022. (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP) (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN/AFP via Getty Images)
'Revolutionary': Hear what one Israeli diplomat had to say about far right coalition on cusp of power
14:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Bill Nighy Amanpour
Actor Bill Nighy on tackling death in 'Living'
14:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Lithuania's Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte gives a speech during the EPP Groups Bureau meeting (European People's Party) in Berlin, on September 9, 2021. - The Group's Bureau of the European People's Party (EPP Group) holds a meeting in Berlin, Germany, from September 8 to September 10, 2021. (Photo by STEFANIE LOOS / AFP) (Photo by STEFANIE LOOS/AFP via Getty Images)
Lithuanian Prime Minister: Macron comments on security guarantees for Russia 'very weird'
14:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Miles
How one embroidered cotton sack tells the unique story of slavery and survival
14:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour HRC
Hillary Rodham Clinton: US should not be negotiating with Iran on anything right now
19:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The Hours fleming
Superstar Soprano Renée Fleming hits a high note in 'The Hours'
14:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Afghan women and girls take part in a protest in front of the Ministry of Education in Kabul on March 26, 2022, demanding that high schools be reopened for girls.
'Afghan women are not giving up': UN official
11:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Blinken 1
Blinken: Russia's targeting of civilian infrastructure 'is barbaric'
16:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN