Can the pope ever be wrong?

It's called papal infallibility, and it's one of the most misunderstood ideas about the Catholic church, says CNN's Daniel Burke. To learn more about the papacy, watch the new CNN Original Series "Pope: The Most Powerful Man in History," Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT.
Source: CNN

Pope: The Most Powerful Man in History

