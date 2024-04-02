Video Ad Feedback
'You're not going to have long': Meteorologist has warning ahead of severe weather
CNN meteorologist Chad Myers reports on the latest weather forecast, which includes a tornado watch.
01:06 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
'You're not going to have long': Meteorologist has warning ahead of severe weather
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'He goes off': Honig reacts to Trump's post after judge expands gag order
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
New report links secret Russian intel unit to 'Havana Syndrome' cases
05:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Learn more about the company who backed Trump's $175M bond
02:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
FBI: SUV being inspected by bomb squad after ramming office gate
02:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Hard to believe': Man drove over bridge moments before collapse
00:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hard-right GOP leader is under attack by some in his own party. Hear why
04:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
New video shows scope of operation to clear collapsed bridge in Baltimore
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
GOP Rep. Lawler 'confident' House will vote on Ukraine funding
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See protests in Jerusalem calling for Netanyahu to resign
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Retired colonel says this is one of the 'big problems' amid Russia's recent gains
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'It is my dream': woman says she risked it all for gender affirming surgery in Thailand
02:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the NYC store where migrants can shop for free
03:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
He ran the Pentagon for Donald Trump. Hear why he now says he won't vote Trump
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video appears to show GOP Congressman suggesting dropping bombs on Gaza
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Maryland governor on how bridge collapse will impact the average American's wallet
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Literally changing the length of the day': Scientist on fluctuations amid climate change
02:11
Now playing- Source: CNN