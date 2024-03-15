Video Ad Feedback
See the damage in Indiana after tornadoes tossed debris 15,000 feet in the air
CNN's Whitney Wild walks through some of the damage left in Indiana after tornadoes swept through eastern Indiana and western Ohio on Thursday evening, leaving at least two people dead, destroying parts of some towns, knocking out power for thousands, and prompting search and rescue efforts in at least one city, officials said.
03:44 - Source: CNN
Wicked weather 18 videos
Video Ad Feedback
See the damage in Indiana after tornadoes tossed debris 15,000 feet in the air
03:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Crippling' weather conditions expected to hit California
01:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See family return to ranch destroyed by Texas wildfire
02:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Crying 3-year-old asks what happened to her house after Texas wildfire
00:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows rain rushing through California neighborhoods
03:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
New video shows dramatic rescue after car swept away in flood
00:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Emergency evacuations in place across parts of Southern California
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Storm expected to bring 'life threatening flooding' in California
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch back-to-back storms wreak havoc in New England
03:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video captures fire truck spinning out of control on icy road
00:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Warmer weather ahead for much of the US after arctic blast
00:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Car crashes into snow plow trying to pass tractor-trailer in intense snow
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Man's cold weather experiments go viral
01:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch helicopter crew rescue students stranded in snowy gorge
00:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch Buffalo Bills fan slide down stadium stairs
00:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Easy ways to prepare your home for winter storms
02:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'She's gone!': Onlookers watch historic landmark get washed away by flooding
00:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Multiple tornadoes sweep through Florida Panhandle, leaving devastating wreckage
00:51
Now playing- Source: CNN