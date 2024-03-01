Derek Van Dam

Wicked weather 17 videos
Derek Van Dam
'Crippling' weather conditions expected to hit California
01:23
Texas family ranch wildfire 03
See family return to ranch destroyed by Texas wildfire
02:49
toddler crying house fire texas
Crying 3-year-old asks what happened to her house after Texas wildfire
00:46
watt ca storm vpx
Video shows rain rushing through California neighborhoods
03:14
car rescue
New video shows dramatic rescue after car swept away in flood
00:44
Allison Chinchar weather hit 2.4
Emergency evacuations in place across parts of Southern California
02:06
Rancho Palos Verdes CA ahead of expected storm
Storm expected to bring 'life threatening flooding' in California
02:07
weir maine 01
Watch back-to-back storms wreak havoc in New England
03:03
fire truck spinning
Video captures fire truck spinning out of control on icy road
00:46
UNITED STATES - JANUARY 19: A worker clears snow from a sidewalk outside of Russell Building on Capitol Hill on Friday, January 19, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Warmer weather ahead for much of the US after arctic blast
00:59
car crash
Car crashes into snow plow trying to pass tractor-trailer in intense snow
02:05
Frozen In Time 1
Man's cold weather experiments go viral
01:33
KY helicopter rescue
Watch helicopter crew rescue students stranded in snowy gorge
00:41
buffalo bills stadium thumbnail
Watch Buffalo Bills fan slide down stadium stairs
00:38
prepare home for winter storm orig mg_00020413.png
Easy ways to prepare your home for winter storms
02:17
maine flooding fish shack
'She's gone!': Onlookers watch historic landmark get washed away by flooding
00:34
FL Tornado Thumb 01
Multiple tornadoes sweep through Florida Panhandle, leaving devastating wreckage
00:51
