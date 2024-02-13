derek van dam central park snow thumb 02132024 vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'Real-life snow globe': Meteorologist reports from Central Park
New York City and other major northeastern metropolitans are seeing a surge of snow from a strong and fast-moving nor'easter that is expected to knock out power and significantly disrupt travel, work and school. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam reports from Central Park in New York City.
01:16 - Source: CNN
