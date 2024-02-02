Video Ad Feedback
Punxsutawney Phil makes his prediction on Groundhog Day
On Groundhog Day 2024, Punxsutawney Phil woke up and did not see his shadow and predicted an early spring.
01:35 - Source: VisitPA.com
Trending Now 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Punxsutawney Phil makes his prediction on Groundhog Day
01:35
Now playing- Source: VisitPA.com
Video Ad Feedback
Rockstar reveals her worry about Swift-Kelce relationship
01:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Marriage proposal video goes hilariously wrong thanks to wandering raccoon
01:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
A toddler got stuck in a claw machine. See what happened next
00:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear who Bob Costas thinks has replaced Dallas Cowboys as America's team
00:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Viral video shows dog owner clinging to car hood during dognapping
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Elmo sparks online frenzy after asking 'how is everyone doing?'
01:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Tennis legend laughs off struggle to fit into expensive skirt
01:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Shocked': Daughter of comedy legend speaks out after AI-generated special
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'SNL' laments the coming end of football season
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why there's more than meets the eye to the colors of the Super Bowl logo
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Drivers on highway get unusual animal sighting after truck fire
01:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Police officer walks in on an armed robbery in progress. See what happens next
01:41
Now playing- Source: KABC
Video Ad Feedback
'What an idiot': Vandal gets dose of instant karma
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Meet 'Corporate Erin,' the TikTok phenomenon triggering corporate workers
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Catfight at a cat show as feline slaps judge. See the moment
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN