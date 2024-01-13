Video Ad Feedback
Coast-to-coast winter weather alerts affect millions in US
CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar breaks down the freezing, below zero temperatures that are expected in Iowa, which will affect the turnout for Caucus Day.
02:19 - Source: CNN
Wicked weather 16 videos
Coast-to-coast winter weather alerts affect millions in US
02:19
Source: CNN
Multiple tornadoes sweep through Florida Panhandle, leaving devastating wreckage
00:51
Source: CNN
See what driving through a severe snow storm looks like
01:51
Source: CNN
See why restaurant is facing backlash over an unusual fee
02:01
Source: WANF
Witness loses it as plane struggles to land during fierce storm
00:45
Source: CNN
Video shows people scrambling as massive wave engulfs California neighborhood
01:55
Source: CNN
See how winter storm wreaked havoc on Nebraska highway
00:30
Source: CNN
Video shows tornado cause electrical explosion in Tennessee
00:44
Source: CNN
Heavy floods sweep crocodile into Australian town
00:56
Source: CNN
See tornado cross highway in Tennessee
01:35
Source: CNN
How to survive winter weather in your car
01:16
Source: CNN
This city rarely reaches 100 degrees. It is now considered a 'climate refuge'
03:36
Source: CNN
Driving instructor demonstrates how to steer in the snow
01:29
Source: CNN
Himalayan village is cut off by floodwaters. See locals send supplies in
00:39
Source: CNN
Watch: Heavy rains cause flooding throughout NYC
00:47
Source: CNN
Police bodycam captures rescue in waist-high floodwaters
02:46
Source: CNN