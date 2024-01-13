Chinchar 0113 vpx
Coast-to-coast winter weather alerts affect millions in US
CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar breaks down the freezing, below zero temperatures that are expected in Iowa, which will affect the turnout for Caucus Day.
Wicked weather 16 videos
Coast-to-coast winter weather alerts affect millions in US
02:19
FL Tornado Thumb 01
Multiple tornadoes sweep through Florida Panhandle, leaving devastating wreckage
00:51
Kansas Highway Patrol vpx
See what driving through a severe snow storm looks like
01:51
ATL restaurant
See why restaurant is facing backlash over an unusual fee
02:01
plane storm gerrit thumbnail
Witness loses it as plane struggles to land during fierce storm
00:45
wave ca beach kafanov pkg vpx
Video shows people scrambling as massive wave engulfs California neighborhood
01:55
nebraska crash thumbnail lon orig na
See how winter storm wreaked havoc on Nebraska highway
00:30
Tennessee Tornado vpx 1
Video shows tornado cause electrical explosion in Tennessee
00:44
crocodile floods australia
Heavy floods sweep crocodile into Australian town
00:56
tennessee tornado 1
See tornado cross highway in Tennessee
01:35
A car is driven along the A670 in snow near the village of Diggle, east of Manchester in northern England on March 18, 2018, as the wintry weather makes a return to the country. The Met Office has weather warnings in place for the UK as some areas expect up to 25cm of snow to fall on Sunday. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)
How to survive winter weather in your car
01:16
buffaly ny weir vpx
This city rarely reaches 100 degrees. It is now considered a 'climate refuge'
03:36
van dam steering snow
Driving instructor demonstrates how to steer in the snow
01:29
zip line sikkim
Himalayan village is cut off by floodwaters. See locals send supplies in
00:39
bk flood thumb
Watch: Heavy rains cause flooding throughout NYC
00:47
Georgia Flood Rescue SCREENGRAB
Police bodycam captures rescue in waist-high floodwaters
02:46
