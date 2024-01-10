avalanche myers explainer
CNN meteorologist explains how Lake Tahoe avalanche happened
A search and rescue team was launched following an avalanche at a California ski resort. CNN meteorologist Chad Myers explains how severe weather conditions may have triggered the avalanche.
