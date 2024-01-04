Video Ad Feedback
Winter alerts continue: See the storm forecast
CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam reports on a storm system that could bring snow to California and a wintery mix to the Northeast over the weekend.
02:06
Latest Videos 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Winter alerts continue: See the storm forecast
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Chaos ensues after man jumps bench to attack judge
00:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Jimmy Kimmel threatens to sue Aaron Rodgers after Epstein remark
01:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Christie weighs in on new allegations in Bob Menendez corruption scheme
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Harvard professor reacts to university president's resignation
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Police dept. launches 4-day work week pilot program
03:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Alejandro Mayorkas reacts to planned impeachment proceedings against him
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Reporter explains what Trump's team is basing appeal on
01:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter shares timeline of Colorado Supreme Court break-in
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See moment planes collide at Tokyo airport
00:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows fiery crash scene outside concert
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Aviation expert has one question after plane fire
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video captures chaos on board after plane catches fire
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows the moment South Korean opposition leader was stabbed
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See devastating aftermath of Japan's 7.5 magnitude earthquake
00:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video inside office shows moment earthquake struck
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Putin's New Year's Eve message
00:42
Now playing- Source: CNN