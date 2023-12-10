Video Ad Feedback
Video shows tornado cause electrical explosion in Tennessee
Crews are searching for survivors and surveying the damage after tornadoes and strong thunderstorms tore through Tennessee, leaving at least six people dead.
00:44 - Source: CNN
Wicked weather 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows tornado cause electrical explosion in Tennessee
00:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Drone footage shows widespread devastation caused by Category 5 hurricane
02:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Himalayan village is cut off by floodwaters. See locals send supplies in
00:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch: Heavy rains cause flooding throughout NYC
00:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Police bodycam captures rescue in waist-high floodwaters
02:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How to survive winter weather in your car
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
What's the weather forecast for 2050?
04:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Driving instructor demonstrates how to steer in the snow
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Tornado sends car flying on highway
00:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the devastating aftermath Idalia left throughout Florida
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See gas station roof ripped off as Hurricane Idalia rips through Florida
00:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Woman captures dramatic moment tree collapses onto her home
00:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Pilots capture rare footage of lightning-like electrical phenomena
00:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hilary forces swift water rescues with catastrophic flooding
02:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Intense rainfall turns into rushing river through city
00:24
Now playing- Source: CNNE
Video Ad Feedback
Drone footage shows devastating wildfires in Maui
00:59
Now playing- Source: CNN