A barge unloads its fresh water cargo at Port Sulphur, Louisiana - Julian Quiñones/CNN
Video Ad Feedback
A silent, creeping threat is endangering a major city's drinking water
CNN's Bill Weir reports from Louisiana where saltwater is threatening the supply of clean drinking water. Treatment and pumping stations are set to continue until the flow of the Mississippi River is strong enough to push the seawater back to the Gulf of Mexico.
Source: CNN
