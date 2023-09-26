Video Ad Feedback
This is what El Niño means for the US this winter
CNN's Derek Van Dam breaks down what El Niño will mean for US weather patterns this winter.
01:18 - Source: CNN
Wicked weather 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
This is what El Niño means for the US this winter
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Tornado sends car flying on highway
00:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the devastating aftermath Idalia left throughout Florida
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See gas station roof ripped off as Hurricane Idalia rips through Florida
00:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Woman captures dramatic moment tree collapses onto her home
00:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Pilots capture rare footage of lightning-like electrical phenomena
00:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hilary forces swift water rescues with catastrophic flooding
02:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Intense rainfall turns into rushing river through city
00:24
Now playing- Source: CNNE
Video Ad Feedback
Drone footage shows devastating wildfires in Maui
00:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See beehives melt in scorching Arizona heat
01:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Family trapped by typhoon flood waters rescued in daring attempt
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Can you give your pet ice? TikTok vet explains
03:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch: Bride walks down flooded aisle after Typhoon in the Philippines
00:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This is what happens to your body when temperatures soar
03:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch how deadly flash flooding hit New York
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See catastrophic flooding in Vermont capital as state braces for more rain
01:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Concertgoers pelted by hail in Colorado
00:47
Now playing- Source: CNN