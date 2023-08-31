Video Ad Feedback
Tornado sends car flying on highway
A tornado crossing over a highway in Goose Creek, South Carolina, caused a car to flip over and land on another vehicle. CNN's John Berman reports.
00:29 - Source: CNN
Wicked weather 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Tornado sends car flying on highway
00:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the devastating aftermath Idalia left throughout Florida
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See gas station roof ripped off as Hurricane Idalia rips through Florida
00:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Woman captures dramatic moment tree collapses onto her home
00:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Pilots capture rare footage of lightning-like electrical phenomena
00:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hilary forces swift water rescues with catastrophic flooding
02:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Intense rainfall turns into rushing river through city
00:24
Now playing- Source: CNNE
Video Ad Feedback
Drone footage shows devastating wildfires in Maui
00:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See beehives melt in scorching Arizona heat
01:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Family trapped by typhoon flood waters rescued in daring attempt
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Can you give your pet ice? TikTok vet explains
03:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch: Bride walks down flooded aisle after Typhoon in the Philippines
00:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This is what happens to your body when temperatures soar
03:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch how deadly flash flooding hit New York
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See catastrophic flooding in Vermont capital as state braces for more rain
01:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Concertgoers pelted by hail in Colorado
00:47
Now playing- Source: CNN