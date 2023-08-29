Video Ad Feedback
Idalia is now a hurricane. See the latest forecast
Idalia has strengthened into a hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph with stronger gusts, according to the 5 a.m. ET update from National Hurricane Center. CNN's Karen Maginnis has more.
Wicked weather 16 videos
Hilary forces swift water rescues with catastrophic flooding
02:28
Intense rainfall turns into rushing river through city
00:24
Drone footage shows devastating wildfires in Maui
00:59
See beehives melt in scorching Arizona heat
01:32
Family trapped by typhoon flood waters rescued in daring attempt
00:45
Can you give your pet ice? TikTok vet explains
03:22
Watch: Bride walks down flooded aisle after Typhoon in the Philippines
00:46
This is what happens to your body when temperatures soar
03:24
Watch how deadly flash flooding hit New York
02:06
See catastrophic flooding in Vermont capital as state braces for more rain
01:35
Concertgoers pelted by hail in Colorado
00:47
Heavy flooding in China trapped couple on top of car. See what happened next
00:51
House wobbles on cliff after flooded river destroys foundation
00:52
Video shows tornado ripping through homes, spraying debris
00:30
Video shows the moment after multiple British soldiers collapsed due to extreme heat
00:46
